Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month.

Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.

Officials identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Raul Caballero of the Bryan/College Station area, as a person of interest. They say he may have been involved after Vera's family reported her missing.

The sheriff's office added that Caballero was driving the victim's vehicle and seemed to be using her cell phone.

Officials issued a murder warrant for Caballero on Jan 4. A short time later, he was located by Bryan/College Station officials and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended after Caballero crashed Vera's vehicle. When police officers approached, they found Caballero with a single gunshot wound to his head.

As of Jan. 5, Caballero remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office noted that Vera had an Elgin address but was believed to be living with Caballero in Bryan/College Station at times.

A verified GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Vera's family.