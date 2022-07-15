Six newborns have been safely surrendered in Indiana this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a special reunion in Decatur Township Friday that was nearly years in the making.

Firefighters at the Decatur Township Fire Department got a surprise visit from a young boy named Samuel. He was safely surrendered by his mother at the fire station's Safe Haven Baby Box in October 2020.

Friday, he came back to say hello to the team.

So far this year, six babies have been safely surrendered at boxes across the state, including three at Carmel Fire Station 45.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital. Newborns who are surrendered in the boxes are usually adopted in about a month.

There are now 112 boxes installed nationwide, including 85 in Indiana.