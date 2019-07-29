PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A child is reportedly in critical condition after a near-drowning at a Pflugerville pool on Sunday.

According to city officials, the incident happened at the Springbrook Meadows Neighborhood Pool.

Pflugerville police and EMS responded. CPR was administered and the unresponsive boy was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials on Monday said he remains in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

20% of Austin’s recycling is contaminated. Here's what you should trash.

The legacy of our local dams: How an electrified early Austin helped shaped our lives today

'We've become soft on this community.' Austin police address recent violence