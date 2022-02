No injuries were reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire along south MoPac Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene in the 2100 block of South MoPac to a fully-involved box truck with grass fire that extended into the median.

Traffic was detoured to the frontage road at the Loop 360 exit until smoke cleared and Loop 1 was closed, according to TxDOT.

The fire was reported under control shortly after 2:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

From the incident 2100 S MoPac. Fire is under control pic.twitter.com/xsGmSE7VBU — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 15, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube