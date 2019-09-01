Bowie High School will start on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to a water line break that affected the school's water supply, according to Austin Independent School District. The campus' water supply has since been restored, the school district said.

Classes will begin at 11 a.m.

.@AISDBowie is on a two hour delay due to a water line break. Classes will begin at 11 a.m. Students who regularly ride the bus should go to their bus stops two hours later than their normal pick up times. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) January 9, 2019

AISD said that the water supply has been restored as of 8:30 a.m. and temporary heating units have been brought to campus.

Update on @AISDBowie: The water supply has been restored and is operating. Temporary heating units will be brought to campus, but we do want to encourage all students and staff to please dress warmly. Classes start at 11 a.m. Thank you for your patience. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) January 9, 2019

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the school has been dealing with issues related to its cooling and heating system for years. The problems are expected to be fixed this summer using the more than $88 million designated to them in a 2017 bond package.