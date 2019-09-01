Bowie High School will start on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to a water line break that affected the school's water supply, according to Austin Independent School District. The campus' water supply has since been restored, the school district said.
Classes will begin at 11 a.m.
AISD said that the water supply has been restored as of 8:30 a.m. and temporary heating units have been brought to campus.
According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the school has been dealing with issues related to its cooling and heating system for years. The problems are expected to be fixed this summer using the more than $88 million designated to them in a 2017 bond package.