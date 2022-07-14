Border collie leads Nevada County Search & Rescue team to owner

His owner, a 53-year-old man, fell 70 feet and broke his hip and ribs.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — They say dogs are man’s best friend and on Wednesday, a border collie alerted rescuers to the location of his injured owner.

According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, they were requested by CalFire to help in the search for a 53-year-old man who fell 70-feet and suffered from a broken hip and broken ribs.

The post says the man’s border collie ran up to two searchers and led them back to his owner, who was covered in a camo tarp.

The man was airlifted to the hospital and the dog was taken back to Grass Valley.