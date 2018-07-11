CEDAR PARK, Texas — In 15 years, Cedar Park's population has doubled to almost 80,000 people. And in the next 10 years, officials predict the city will grow by another 10,000.

But Cedar Park is on the horizon of a different kind of growth.

"The quality of life here is unmatched,” said Economic Development Director Ben White.

Cedar Park has a reputation.

The city has 47 city parks, 22 miles of trails, and will soon be the home of a 189-acre park, the largest in the area. But now they're hoping to grow fame for something else: booming business.

RELATED:

Boomtown: A look inside the explosive growth in Pflugerville and Hutto

Boomtown's past, present and future: The KVUE live documentary

Boomtown: Leander works to accommodate growth

"Cedar Park will be the next employment hub for the MSA and we are focusing on the jobs of tomorrow,” said White.

White started his position in October 2018.

Under his new leadership, he said one of the City’s goals is “Open here, grow here,” as they hope to attract businesses, specifically a major corporate headquarters location.

"We're looking at those advanced manufacturing jobs, high-skilled jobs that are well-educated employees,” said White.

According to the City, the median age of a Cedar Park resident is 34 years old, the average household income is $99,0025, and almost half of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

"That's the workforce people are looking for,” said White.

But where that workforce may live is changing.

The median home price has gone up by $115,000, about 36 percent, in the past seven years.

After years of developers continuing to build hundreds of new homes, they’re now starting to see a decline.

There’s also growing interest in mixed-use development with high-density residential, meaning more apartments and condos.

And White hopes that by bringing in more employers, they can cut down on traffic in the entire region by allowing people to work closer to home.

"I think statistics show that there's a migration coming up from Austin from the suburbs, and Cedar Park is one of the beneficiaries of that,” said White.

An influx that White hopes gives them a booming workforce, but knows also makes Cedar Park another Texas boomtown.

© 2018 KVUE-TV