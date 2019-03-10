AUSTIN, Texas — Pflugerville is one of our area's fastest growing communities, and the booming school district now has its own police department. For many years, the Pflugerville ISD Police Department worked under contract with the city, but as of July 1, 22 school resource officers are district employees.

“Pflugerville ISD reached out to us with open arms took us in to be their much, much larger family,” said Chief Patrick Petherbridge with the Pflugerville ISD Police Department. “It’s been absolutely amazing. The level of service that we provided on the last day of school last year and the level of service we provided the first day of school this year hasn’t changed.”

The change lets them have a centralized location for meetings, training and dispatch. You'll also notice new badges and cars with new graphics.

“We changed the color – everything with this department we’ve changed, just a total re-brand from where we were and to let people know that we are our own department now,” said Sergeant Adam Boyd with the Pflugerville ISD Police Department.

“We knew that we wanted to set ourselves aside from our history and create our new police department with our own image,” said Petherbridge.

The district started working on its own police force last year after the city told the district it planned to stop providing law enforcement services.

The City of Pflugerville communications director, Terri Toledo, said in a statement:

"When originally formed, the PfISD Police Department was always intended to one day become a standalone department. The City supported the PfISD in the creation of the PD to have onsite officers at various schools. With the responsibility of schools overseen by the School Board, and with new leadership in place, it was the appropriate time to proceed with the transition."

Petherbridge said officers can now focus 100% on district issues.

“I anticipate growth within the coming years as our district continues to grow. Our department will grow.” said Petherbridge.

