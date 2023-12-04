Chip and Joanna Gaines' newly renovated 'Hotel 1928' is now open for booking in Waco!

Hotel 1928 announced on Instagram that booking is now open for November 2023 through April 2024.

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines' newly renovated Hotel 1928 announced that it is open for booking on Friday, Aug. 18, making it a hot destination for the upcoming months.

The 33-room boutique hotel currently offers four different rooms including the Franklin, Austin, Columbus and Washington.

No matter the room selection, guests will be met with a plethora of amenities including a retail shop, library, three different restaurants, all-day café, bar and rooftop terrace and much more.

The Gaines bought the Grand Karem Shrine Building back in 2018 and after partnering with AJ Capital Partners they were able to transform the historic structure into something every guest will hopefully never forget.

If you would like to view more information about the hotel or book your stay, visit here.

