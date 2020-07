Police said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bonnie Brae Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Detectives with the Austin Police Department are on the scene of a homicide at a neighborhood in northeast Austin on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bonnie Brae Street, near East Rundberg Lane and Interstate Highway 35, around 1:50 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.