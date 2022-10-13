Bomb threat reported at Kyle Field, evacuations taking place

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m., saying it was at Kyle Field, but the stadium and Bright Building are being evacuated as a precaution.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University Police are now searching Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex after a bomb threat was reported at the stadium, according to Texas A&M University.

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. at the stadium with a Code Maroon and said it was evacuating both Kyle Field and its neighboring Bright Building as a precaution.

Texas A&M University activities within the stadium and the football complex are postponed until further notice. All other campus activities may continue as scheduled.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

Bomb threat received for Kyle Field. Evacuations are underway as a precaution. All others are asked to avoid the area.https://t.co/TJ0m2KnQ7G — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) October 13, 2022