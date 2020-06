The Bomb Squad has been called in after a suspicious package was found outside a Starbucks in northwest Austin on Saturday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad has been called in after a suspicious package was found outside a Starbucks in northwest Austin on Saturday night.

Police said officers were on the scene at the 9700 block of Great Hills Trail in the Arboretum.

Nearby businesses in the area have been cleared out as a precaution.

People are asked to avoid the area.