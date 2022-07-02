Boil water notice issued for some Fayette County residents Tuesday

Aqua Water Supply said repairs caused low pressure, which may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Some Fayette County residents are being asked to boil their water as the Vista Ranch Water System deals with low pressure due to system repairs.

According to Aqua Water Supply, the affected area includes Country Way Road, Vista Ranch Road, Barton Creek Road and Red Hollow Lane.

To see the affected area, visit the utility’s website.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify customers.

Officials also called for water conservation until the boil water notice has been lifted.

They said the loss of pressure happened around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.

“Once repairs are complete and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will then be flushed with chlorinated water,” a statement from Aqua Water Supply said. “The boil water notice will only be lifted after our tests confirm the water is safe to drink. As soon as Aqua receives sample results, Aqua will notify customers through telephone messages, local media and cable channel 1.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact Dave McMurry at 512-303-3943.