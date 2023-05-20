Boil water notice issued for portions of City of Taylor

Due to complications with a water main project in the upper-pressure plane of the city, residents in that area are asked to boil their water prior to consumption.

TAYLOR, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for portions of the City of Taylor, effective from 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, until further notice.

Due to complications with a water main project in the upper-pressure plane of the city, residents in that area are asked to boil their water prior to consumption, including for drinking and toothbrushing.

Residents in parts of the area may still experience low water pressure until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Taylor said crews are working to stabilize the system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Water Superintendent Sam Thomas as 512-352-3251.

For more information, visit the City of Taylor website.