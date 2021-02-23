Boil water notice lifted for most Pflugerville residents

The boil water notice that was issued on Feb. 15 has been lifted for residents in the green area of the City's map.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The City of Pflugerville announced on Tuesday afternoon that most of its residents no longer need to boil their water before consuming or using it.

The City issued a boil water notice last Monday after its water treatment plant lost power in the winter storms. City staff say the system has been flushed and samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirm the water is safe to use.

While most residents are in the clear, some Pflugerville residents still need to boil their water. The city published an interactive map residents can use to check their status.

Residents and businesses in the green area no longer have to boil their water.

Residents in the red area, including the Blackhawk, Reserve at Westcreek, Commons at Rowe Lane and Avalon neighborhoods, still must boil their water. While these residents get water bills from the City of Pflugerville, their water is actually supplied by Manville Water Supply Corporation. According to the corporation's website, it has sent off water samples to TCEQ, but has not yet been cleared to lift the boil water notice.

Residents in the gray area of the map get their water from either Manville Water Supply Company or SouthWest Water Company.

Residents living in the gray area on the left side of the map have their water supplied by SouthWest Water Company and no longer need to boil their water. This area is commonly referred to as the Windermire Utility Company service area. You can view a map of that service area here.

While the boil water notice is lifted, city staff recommend residents flush their water systems before using water by following these steps:

Flush household pipes/faucets first: To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least five minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your property manager or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.

Automatic ice makers: Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches.

Hot water heaters, water coolers, in-line filters and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks: Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them.

Water softeners: Run through a regeneration cycle.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) units: Replace pre-filters, check owner's manual.

Replace other water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.