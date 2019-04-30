MANOR, Texas — A main line water break forced Manville Water Supply to issue a boil water notice for customers and businesses along Highway 290 in Manor.

As required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the company is advising customers affected by the break to boil their water before consumption.

To ensure safety by killing any harmful bacteria and microbes that could be in the water, any water used for ice, drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil or two minutes.

Manville Water Supply will notify customers when the notice is lifted.

RELATED:

Austin Water presents timeline of boil notice to council, more detailed report in the works

Emails show how the city scrambled to handle Austin's first boil water notice