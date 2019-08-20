LEANDER, Texas — A boil water notice has been canceled after a water line break near Leander High School.

The notice was put into place on Tuesday and canceled on Thursday after test results showed no evidence of contamination.

The notice also affected the Cedar Ridge Apartments, the Shops at Leander complex, and properties along Blueline Drive.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Leander HS said it was dismissing students at that time as a result of the water outage. Staff members were remaining on campus to help students during dismissal and until pick-up could be arranged.

Leander HS said there was bottled water available for drinking.

Leander HS band practice was canceled for the rest of the day, and football practice was moved to Running Brushy Middle School. The volleyball game against Anderson High School was moved to Anderson at the same time as previously scheduled. All other after school activities were canceled for the evening.

For questions, contact Public Works at 512-259-2640 during normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or after hours at 512-528-2800.

The water line break occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

You can see the affected map here. For boil water notice guidelines, click here.

