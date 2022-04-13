Boil water notice issued for City of Elgin Water customers

The notice was issued after the water system in the Elgin Oaks subdivision experienced a power loss, leading to low pressure around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ELGIN, Texas — City of Elgin Water customers were placed under a boil water notice Wednesday afternoon.

Those affected by the notice include the Elgin Oaks subdivision, Lacy Drive, Shady Drive, Shady Cove, Pumpstation Road, Sandy Lane, Market Drive and Little Sandy Drive.

Residents living in the area who do not have water are part of the boil notice, the City said.

Water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes before using it, the City said. City staff is arranging to have free bottled water available for those who need it at 129 Lacy Drive. Details on the water distribution event will be released later, according to the City.

The City said the boil notice was ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after the water system in the Elgin Oaks subdivision experienced a power loss, leading to low pressure around 9 a.m. April 13. The pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system, the City said.

Once repairs are complete and the system is back to normal operating conditions, it will be flushed with chlorinated water. The boil notice will be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

The City said that it will notify customers once it receives water sample results and the notice is lifted.

