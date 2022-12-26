Boil water notice in effect for parts of Bastrop County

Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming.

Example video title will go here for this video

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Bastrop County.

Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming. Customers who also have experienced any water outage in the area will need to boil water as well.

Customers need to bring the water to a vigorous boil and let it boil for two minutes. This will help kill off harmful bacteria and other microbes. After boiling, let the water cool prior to drinking.

If you do not want to boil water, you can buy bottled water.

The Aqua Water Supply will provide an all-clear when the boil notice has been lifted. It is also requesting customers minimize water usage.

Aqua Water Supply plans to flush the system with chlorinated water and test the water. Customers will receive a call when it determines the water is safe to drink.