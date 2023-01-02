District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

Austin Energy has restored power to McConnel and Wakefiled pump stations.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — As of Friday morning, Austin Energy has restored power to McConnel and Wakefiled pump stations, but a boil notice remains active for parts of Travis County.

While crews have made progress, an update posted on the Travis County Water District 10 website states, "The backup pump we were trying to use last night to gain ground had issues and we were not able to progress as hoped."

As of Feb. 3, crews have been able to resolve the problem and the water is moving, but there are still repairs needed on the operating system in order to push larger amounts of water. Because of this, a boil water advisory remains active and residents and businesses could experience low pressure and water outages during the recovery time.

Travis County officials say that residents should conserve water to help prevent interruptions in water service.

District 10 is located in western Travis County and includes the City of West Lake Hills and the major subdivisions of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot and Rob Roy Ranch.