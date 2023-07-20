Boil water advisory issued for West Travis County

The advisory encapsulates customers on the Highway 290 System and Hamilton Pool Road area- Belvedere, Provence, Madrone Ranch and Deer Creek.

AUSTIN, Texas — A boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the West Travis County Public Utility Agency public water system.

Customers affected by the notice are those that use the Highway 290 System and Hamilton Pool Road area - the neighborhoods of Belvedere, Provence, Madrone Ranch and Deer Creek.

The advisory comes as a result of tank levels dropping to critically low levels after the system experienced uniquely high water usage demand Wednesday night.

To ensure the neutralization of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, it is strongly encouraged that water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Public officials will notify customers once the water is safe to consume and the notice is lifted.

Those who aren't sure if they are included in this boil water notice can call Customer Service at 512-263-0125 for verification.