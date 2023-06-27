Body found on West Cesar Chavez near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin

The Austin Fire Department said it received a water rescue call to the 1000 block of West Cesar Chavez.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a person was found dead on West Cesar Chavez Street near Lady Bird Lake.

APD said at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday that officers were on the scene in the 1000 block of West Cesar Chavez, where a dead person had been found.

The Austin Fire Department provided additional context, saying crews received a water rescue call to the area at 10:28 a.m. Crews recovered an "obviously deceased" body, and the person was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

