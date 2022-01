A person was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — A body has been found in water near the Walnut Creek Trail in northeast Austin, Austin Travis-County EMS said on Saturday morning.

ATCEMS medics and Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene on Loyola Lane between Crystralbrook Drive and Johnny Morris Road around 9:45 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.