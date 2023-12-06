Body of missing swimmer located near Mansfield Dam Park in Lake Travis

The man's body was located Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a body found in Shoal Creek Sunday evening.

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered near Mansfield Dam Park at Lake Travis Monday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The TCSO responded to Mansfield Dam Park on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. to assist EMS medics with a search for a missing swimmer in his 20s. The TCSO said the area where the man was last seen was searched Sunday evening and efforts to find him resumed at daylight Monday.

The man's body was located just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, and the TCSO Dive Team was working on recovery as of 11 a.m. The TCSO said it would provide more information once an autopsy has been completed and the man's next of kin has been notified.

This is the second body to be recovered from Lake Travis in less than a week. Last week, the TCSO Dive Team recovered the body of a man who went missing near Starnes Island.

The Austin Police Department also found a body in Shoal Creek Sunday evening at around 6:30 p.m., near the cross streets of North Lamar Boulevard and 29th Street. Police are not investigating the incident as a homicide.

There is no evidence to indicate that these incidents are connected.