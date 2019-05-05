BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Police have recovered the body of a woman in Blanco County after she was swept away by floodwaters on Friday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Ranch Road 165, between Tejas Trail and Triesch Place, just after 8 p.m. on Friday.

When Blanco County Emergency Services District 2 units arrived, they found 3 feet of water covering the roadway but no sign of the vehicle, Blanco County Emergency Management said.

A call from the people trapped inside the vehicle showed they had been swept downstream in the Blanco River.

Responders relocated about 8 miles down the road in order to access the other side of the river, but couldn’t find the vehicle. They were able to rescue a woman from floodwaters around 800 yards downstream.

The woman was treated and released in good condition.

No rescue boats were able to be deployed due to flooding, but air resources were requested from Travis County STARFlight, Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife. No helicopters were able to respond.

As waters began to recede after 10:30 p.m., responders located the submerged vehicle around 1,200 yards from where it first was swept away.

Texas Task Force One and Texas Game Wardens were deployed around 11:45 p.m. and found the second victim’s body around 60 yards downstream.

The 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The identities of the victims will not be released until police have finished their investigation.

