AUSTIN, Texas — A body has been recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Saturday afternoon.

EMS, police and fire crews responded to reports of kayakers bringing a body to the boat ramp behind the Holiday Inn near 7-39 East Ave just before 5:30 p.m.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The public has been asked to remain clear of the area.

No further information is available at this time.

