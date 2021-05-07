Body of missing swimmer recovered after a two-week search

Deputies with the TCSO's Lake Patrol Unit recovered the body of the swimmer now identified as 28-year-old Lonnie Gray.

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Travis on July 3.

Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol Unit recovered the body of the swimmer now identified as 28-year-old Lonnie Gray at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the shoreline.

According to a game warden, Gray went under while trying to help a friend who was struggling in the water.



The Travis County Sheriff's Office has been searching for this missing swimmer for two weeks now. The TCSO used sonar to search for Gray and planned to send down dive teams if he was located.



The sheriff's office said the area they searched was as wide as a football field and 10 stories deep, which is why recovery takes time. Recovery efforts were focused in the area of Hatter Cove, across from West Beach.

An investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.