AUSTIN, Texas — A body was found near the Texas Capitol Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials can only confirm at this time there was a body found on Capitol grounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus

'This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store' | White House coronavirus expert makes plea to slow the spread

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county