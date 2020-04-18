ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police in Round Rock are investigating after a body was found in a ditch behind an H-E-B supermarket on Saturday.

The adult man’s body was discovered at 1700 E. Palm Valley Blvd. just after 12:30 p.m., police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus in Central Texas: Williamson County reports 151 total positive cases

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Protesters outside Texas State Capitol rally against stay-at-home order