Police were on the scene after a body was found near hotels in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police were on the scene after a body was found floating in a retention pond near hotels in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found in the 12400 block of the N. I-35 southbound service road around 12:15 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

No other information is available at this time.