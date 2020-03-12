Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating body found on recycle center conveyor belt

The center is located in the 3600 block of FM 1327 in Creedmoor.

CREEDMOOR, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a recycle center conveyor belt Thursday.

The center is located in the 3600 block of FM 1327 in Creedmoor, about 20 minutes southeast of Downtown Austin. Texas Disposal Systems is located within that area.

A TCSO spokesperson has scheduled a press conference at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 to provide more information.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Body discovered on recycle center conveyer belt. 3600-block of FM 1327. Media briefing at 12:45pm in parking lot of ESD 11 Station 1102 (4010 FM 1327, Creedmoor). — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) December 3, 2020