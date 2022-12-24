APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

Officials say the body has not been identified at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge.

APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body, but that the office is closed at this time due to the holiday.

As a result, more information regarding the body may not be available until Monday, Dec. 26.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.