Firefighters finds body while responding to northwest Austin grass fire

The Austin Fire Department said it is not clear if the body has any connection with the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters discovered a body while responding to a grass fire in northwest Austin early Friday morning.

A shift commander with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) said a call came in at 5:15 a.m. Friday for a grass fire in the 6300 block of Mesa Drive, near the Austin regional office for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). When fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a dead body.

The shift commander said at this time, it is unclear if there is a connection between the body and the fire. Arson investigators, as well as officers from the Austin Police Department, remain on the scene as of 10 a.m.

At this time, it is also not clear if the fire was accidental or if it was intentionally set.

The TABC confirmed to KVUE that it sent its employees home for the day as the investigation continues.