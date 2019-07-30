PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found “in advanced stages of decomposition” near Pflugerville on Monday afternoon.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5:30 p.m. about bones found in the woods near the 3200 block of Chalice Well Drive.

Deputies are not sure if the body is suspicious at this point.

Authorities will remain in the area overnight to make sure the scene is secure. Further investigations will resume on Tuesday when there is daylight.

