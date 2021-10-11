Officials investigating after body found on grounds of First Baptist Church in Wimberley

The deceased was identified as a 36-year-old from Wimberley.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Hays County leaders said officials are investigating after a body was found on the grounds of the First Baptist Church in Wimberley on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Hamilton of Wimberley.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

