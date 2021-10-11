Officials investigating after body found on grounds of First Baptist Church in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Hays County leaders said officials are investigating after a body was found on the grounds of the First Baptist Church in Wimberley on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Hamilton of Wimberley.
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.
Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Friends in Austin for wedding driving 20 hours back to east coast after Southwest Airlines flight cancellations