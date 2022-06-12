Body found in ditch in southeast Austin near Del Valle

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS.

A body was found in a ditch in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation, the call was first reported to Travis County around 7:18 a.m. as a welfare check. DPS was notified around 7:38 a.m.

The DPS said the case is being investigated as a potential hit and run of an adult male. As of Wednesday morning, there are no known witnesses or a vehicle description.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said that the person was found in a ditch near the cross streets of Platt Lane and FM 969, near Del Valle.

FINAL Deceased person ~3500 N Fm 973 Rd (07:30) Possible #TravisCoTrafficFatality for a person found in a ditch that #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement. Expect closures in the area for investigation. Avoid the area if possible by selecting an alt route. pic.twitter.com/iDV6oIuXwR — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 7, 2022

Drivers should expect closures in the area as first responders continue to investigate. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.