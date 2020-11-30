Body found in Austin's Bartholomew Park

It is unknown at this time if the death is suspicious.

AUSTIN, Texas — A body was found Sunday morning near a creek at Bartholomew Park in East Austin, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The call reportedly came in around 10:19 a.m. and the person was pronounced deceased on scene.

The report states the Austin Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. At this point, it is unknown if the case is suspicious.

Officials said the police department performed an initial investigation on scene and that the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy in the next few days.

No other information was immediately available.