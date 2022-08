The Williamson County Sheriff's Office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond.

The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.

No other information has been released from the sheriff's office at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

