TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were found dead in the front yard of a southeast Travis County home Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

A driver was reportedly passing the yard when they noticed the man's body in the 1200 block of Von Quintus Road near State Highway 45 and U.S. 183. at 7:06 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of the man and woman -- both believed to be in their 20s -- with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities confirmed to KVUE that the two people who were found knew each other, but would not clarify on their relationship. The sheriff's office could not say whether a weapon was found at the house -- authorities said it would hinder the investigation.

Although authorities said they are not ruling out the possibility that there could be a suspect or suspects, they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time.

