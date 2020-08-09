Bob Wentz Park at Lake Travis reopens just in time for Labor Day weekend

The park closed twice during the holiday weekend after reaching capacity.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Bob Wentz Park at Lake Travis reopened on Sept. 1, months after Travis County Parks closed it at the end of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep people safe, the county set its capacity at 30%. And twice during the Labor Day weekend, including the holiday itself, the park's staff closed its gates to new visitors who showed up after it reached its capacity limits.

Janett Rodriguez and her family were some of the lucky ones to enter the park Monday before the staff closed the gates. They've been to other parks around the lake, but Rodriguez said Bob Wentz Park had a lot of space.

"It's a nice location to enjoy. It's a nice view," she said. "It's actually nice for it not to be overcrowded, and it's very enjoyable."

Nuria and her family drove all the way from Houston to escape the crowds.

"In Houston, there's a lot of people there. Nobody keeps the distance. Nobody uses masks," Nuria said.

Nuria and her family said they felt safe doing some grilling and enjoying the outdoors with each other after being cooped up for so long.

"We [spent] a lot of time inside the house, so finally we are outside," Nuria said.

The small crowds and the view also drew in Shanique Robles and her husband. They, too, came from Houston.

"We love to travel and try and see different things. And yes, there's Galveston, and but this lake is awesome," Robles said. "We're looking for just, you know, somewhere to get out and enjoy nature and see the scenery."

For Robles, getting outside during this pandemic is necessary.

"It's nice. It's therapy. Being outside is therapy," Robles said. "We're over it. We're ready to be out, out and about."

To keep people safe, there are signs posted through the park's amenities, like it's bathrooms, to remind visitors to cover their coughs and sneezes and to wash their hands often.

Two other Travis County parks closed Monday after reaching capacity: Pace Bend Park and Hippie Hollow Park. All three will reopen Tuesday.