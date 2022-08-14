Boat launches off trailer after pickup truck crashes into barrier on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say

The driver was not injured in the crash on I-35W near SH 170, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A single-vehicle crash caused a boat to launch off a trailer on Interstate 35W Sunday evening, leading to parts of the highway being shut down for hours, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W near State Highway 170 (Alliance Gateway Freeway).

A pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with a boat had crashed into a concrete barrier and came to a rest on top of the barrier, according to police.

Police said the impact caused the boat to launch off the trailer and hit the back of the pickup before coming to a rest in between two medians on the highway.

According to police, the boat was not properly secured to the trailer. The trailer also detached from the pickup.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and didn't need medical attention at the scene, police said.