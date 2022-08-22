Randy Wilhelm and his brother, Bradley Wilhelm, were shot and killed by law enforcement answers during a standoff on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the property of a man who law enforcement officers shot and killed in Knox County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Law enforcement officials were called to a property in the 15000 block of Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon Friday night for a report of shots fired at a vehicle.

Sheriff David Shaffer said a bail bondsman called 911 saying it was his vehicle that was shot. The bondsman was at the residence to arrest 56-year-old Randy Wilhelm, who failed to appear in court on a $100,000 bond.

Knox County Common Pleas Court records say Wilhelm was charged in 2020 with domestic violence, felonious assault, bribery, menacing by stalking and intimidation of an attorney in a criminal case.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm, were traveling in a side-by-side vehicle towards officers who were outside an armored vehicle.

Both men were armed at the time, according to the sheriff's office. Captain Jay Sheffer with the sheriff's office said an officer-involved shooting occurred when law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

BCI said law enforcement officers were acting under a search warrant to search for and seize Randy along with all firearms present on the property.

Shaffer detectives received information from multiple sources that Randy had a stockpile of firearms and ammunition. Authorities added Randy made threats stating he would not be arrested.

BCI said most of the guns seized were sporting shotguns and hunting caliber rifles. Most of the ammunition is target ammunition for trapshooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting