AUSTIN, Texas — Bluebonnet Hill Golf Club has been serving East Austin golfers since 1991, but it seems that is coming to an end.

The club took to Facebook Monday to announce that it would be closing for good at the end of the year due to its water contract with the City of Austin:

"It is with sincere regret that we would like to inform our customers that Bluebonnet Hill will be permanently closing December 31, 2019.

This was not a decision we took lightly. Bluebonnet Hill has been known to have the best greens in the Austin area, provide an exceptional value to our customers as well as provide players a place to play in 4 hours or less. However, in order to provide the quality product we have to our customers we need to have a consistent source of water.

Our ownership had a 30 year water contract with the City of Austin which started in 1990. The water contract is set to expire in January 2020. Without the help from the City of Austin, we realize the golf course will not be able to survive very long without a stable source of water.

We promise to operate the golf course over the next 3 months with the same level of pride and effort we have put in over the past 30 years."

Luis de Leon

However, when KVUE reached out to Austin Energy, there seemed to be a bit of confusion.

"The City does have a contract with the golf club for the electricity used to pump the water, which expires Jan. 26, 2020," said Jennifer Herber, marketing communications consultant with Austin Energy. "The City of Austin/Austin Energy has not denied a contract renewal. We’ve reached out to Bluebonnet Hill Golf Club to better understand their concerns."

Currently, the golf course pumps its water from Lake Walter E. Long.

Luis de Leon

Meanwhile, a petition has been started to help support the golf club. As of Wednesday evening, it had nearly 370 signatures.

The golf club shared the following on Facebook after the petition was created:

"With the news of Bluebonnet Hill closing by the end of the 2019 season, friends of the golf course have started a petition to try to save the course if possible.

Ownership would be interested in keeping the course open if terms can be met to supply water to the course.

If you’ve played Bluebonnet before, stopped by, hit balls or know people who love this place, please take the time to sign this petition.

We understand everyone has their opinion on water in the Central Texas area. It can be a very heated topic for some. If comments are made on the post, please keep them civil. We respect everyone’s opinion, we ask for the same respect."

