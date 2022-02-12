Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative warns Bastrop members of phone scam

The co-op said members have recently reported an increase in attempted scams by callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet.

BASTROP, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is warning members in Bastrop of an increase in attempted phone scams.

The co-op said members have recently reported the increase in scams by callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet. The callers have told co-op members that their power will be disconnected within 30 minutes if they the don't make an immediate payment over the phone.

Bluebonnet said it makes at least two attempts to remind its members whose payments are late – once by mail and email and again by a courtesy call – within 10 days after the payment due date on the member's bill. The co-op said the call comes from its automated phone system.

Bluebonnet said if you are a member who has not received a reminder in the mail, by email or by way of courtesy call about your account and someone calls you demanding an immediate payment, you should not pay. You should also not provide the caller with personal information, information about your account or any banking or credit card information.

You can check your account status any time from your computer, smartphone or tablet through Bluebonnet.coop, the MyBluebonnet app or by calling 800-842-7708.

Bluebonnet said members should report any potential scam attempts to the co-op and local law enforcement agencies.