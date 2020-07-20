Blue-green algae toxins found in waters at Red Bud Isle, Festival Beach

The algae is toxic to dogs and resulted in several deaths last summer.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s official: the deadly blue-green algae is back in Austin.

Initial test results last week showed that the same species of blue-green algae that killed at least five dogs last year has been discovered in river water near Downtown Austin.

The City of Austin has been monitoring algae levels since the warmer weather arrived and was waiting for further testing to find out whether toxins were actually present in the algae. Those test results came back, and there are trace amounts of deadly toxins present within the algae at Red Bud Isle and Festival Beach.

The City of Austin has set up an online dashboard for monitoring the situation, which shows that the current risk level is high. Due to water temperatures, Auditorium Shores also poses an increased risk, while Barton Creek remains a low risk at this time.

Dogs can become sick, and possibly die, after ingesting the algae or licking the algae on their fur. Symptoms include:

Excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea

Foaming at the mouth

Jaundice and hepatomegaly

Blood in urine or dark urine

Stumbling

Loss of appetite

Photosensitization in recovering animals

Abdominal tenderness

Progression of muscle twitches

Respiratory paralysis

Contact a veterinarian immediately if your dog becomes sick after swimming.

Although the risk to humans is low, humans should avoid touching the algae.