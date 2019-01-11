AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is trying something new this year to make Halloween more inclusive. Jamie De Grasse has a 7-year-old son who is autistic and nonverbal.

"When we would go to homes and trick-or-treat more often than not, people would say you have to say trick-or-treat and make sure you say please," said De Grasse.

She said they usually have to explain why her son is not saying trick-or-treat but she is happy to have the blue bucket as a tool to help that.

"If that reduces this year because of a blue bucket, I’ll take it," De Grasse said.

The blue bucket represents autism. It is not to be confused with the teal bucket, which represents food allergies.

Both pumpkin buckets will be out Thursday and she hopes when neighbors see the two colors, they will approach the children with compassion and understanding.

