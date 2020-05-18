Blue Bonnet Cafe owner John Kemper dies at 67

Kemper is survived by his wife of 47 years, Belinda, and his two children, Lindsay Plante and Celeste Taylor.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — John Kemper, the owner of the iconic Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls, died on May 14 after suffering from from complications associated with Parkinson’s disease, according to his obituary.

He was 67 years old.

"Our beloved owner and the patriarch of our family, John Kemper, died yesterday," the restaurant's Facebook page posted on May 15. "We are heartbroken. We will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

Kemper's obituary said he graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1970 and attended the University of Texas at Austin, but stopped pursuing his degree to purchase and run Cottonwood Resort.

Kemper purchased the Blue Bonnet Café from Don Bridges in February 1981 and turned it into the world famous restaurant known for its southern comfort food and myriad selection of pies.

His obituary said there will not be a public service due to COVID-19, however, there will be a celebration of life later in 2020.