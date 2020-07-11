One person critically injured in eastern Travis County trailer fire

The fire started outside and burned cars, trash and debris before extending to the occupied trailer, the fire department said.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is critically injured after a fire at a trailer in eastern Travis County on Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at 4910 Blue Bluff Road around 4:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department.

One adult victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.