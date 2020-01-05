AUSTIN, Texas — Fifteen people were arrested in Downtown Austin on Friday afternoon for obstructing Interstate Highway 35, police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Austin Police Department advised the public officers were working a “traffic hazard” incident near the 800 block of N. I-35 southbound.

They said the incident then moved to the I-35 frontage road and Cesar Chavez Street.

Around 3:20 p.m. police confirmed the road was open again after 15 people were arrested for obstructing a highway, a class B misdemeanor. Several cars were also towed from the area, APD told KVUE.

Police could not confirm the group’s purpose.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County announces 10th death

Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

Texas music legend Ray Hennig dead at 91