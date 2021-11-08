Blanco residents asked to conserve water

The City is relying on its reserve water tank due to a leak near Canyon Lake.

BLANCO, Texas — Blanco residents are being asked to conserve water in an effort to prevent shortages.

On Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., the City of Blanco said that it had been notified by the Canyon Lake Water Company that Canyon Lake had reached its capacity due to high usage in the area. The City said it was now having to rely on its reserve water tank and it was predicted that the tank would not last more than a 24-hour period.

The City is in Stage 5 water restrictions. That means the City might have to consider terminating water services for certain users and no one is allowed to water their lawns or wash their cars. Water is limited to essential use for health and safety.

The City of Blanco was notified by Canyon Lake Water Supply Company a few hours ago that Canyon Lake has reached its... Posted by City of Blanco, Texas on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The City said just before 6 p.m. Tuesday that a water leak had been identified and was being repaired. The City said it would remain in Stage 5 water restrictions and would reassess Wednesday.